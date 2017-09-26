Water and some food scarce as Puerto Rico emerges from storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Supermarkets are gradually re-opening in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. But many customers are going home disappointed as the island struggles to get back to normal.

Most food stores and restaurants remain closed. That’s largely because power is out for most of the island and few have generators or enough diesel to power them.

The few that are open have limited hours and long lines outside. They have vast empty shelves inside where they once held milk, meat and other perishables. Drinking water is nowhere to be found.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday that some ports will reopen and that will help commerce. Many people on the island welcome the opening of the shops but say they’re struggling to find basics and hope the crisis ends soon.