Villanueva “wasn’t trying to send message” by taking field alone

The Associated Press Published:
Alejandro Villanueva
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva (78) stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Steelers offensive tackle says he wasn’t trying to send a message when he stood alone on Solider Field during the national anthem before Pittsburgh’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Villanueva, an Army veteran, says he planned to stand at the front of the line in a tunnel when the anthem was played.

Villanueva says he got to the field early and planned to walk back to his teammates when the anthem began playing.

The team will take the field for the anthem next weekend in Baltimore.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s