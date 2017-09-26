Villanueva “wasn’t trying to send message” by taking field alone

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Steelers offensive tackle says he wasn’t trying to send a message when he stood alone on Solider Field during the national anthem before Pittsburgh’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Villanueva, an Army veteran, says he planned to stand at the front of the line in a tunnel when the anthem was played.

Villanueva says he got to the field early and planned to walk back to his teammates when the anthem began playing.

The team will take the field for the anthem next weekend in Baltimore.