Victim dies after Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A victim has died after a late night shooting on Monday in Harrisburg.

Police responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Dauphin Street around 11:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a front door damaged by gunfire.

The victim, Patrice Allen, was found inside suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital for surgery.

According to police, Allen succumbed to her injuries Tuesday afternoon and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

