A popular race is gearing up for its fourth year.

The Troegs Hop Dash will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature food trucks and a costume contest. It raises money for the East Shore YMCA.

The course starts on 3rd Street by the Capitol and takes runners around the city, ending near the base of the Capitol steps.

