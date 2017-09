HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania flags in the state to fly at half-staff to honor former congressmen William Goodling and Joseph McDade.

Goodling, who represented Pennsylvania’s 19th congressional district from 1975 to 2001, died Sept. 17. He was 89.

McDade, 85, passed away on Sunday. He represented Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district from 1963 until 1999.

Wolf said Pennsylvania flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday.