Over 400K in Pa. at risk of losing health care

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congress faces another big health care decision that could leave thousands of Pennsylvanians without health care.

A deal struck two years ago which extended funding for community health centers expires Sept. 30.

Community Health Care centers provide medical, dental and behavioral health care to 800,000 low income residents in Pennsylvania.

If an agreement isn’t reached by Saturday 70 percent of community health care centers funding will get cut, effecting 400,009 PA residents.

“Since there is a need and a growth in the need is they will have longer wait times to come into the health center or they will need to go to the ER,” Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers Director Jim Willshier said. “That could be more expensive for taxpayers, for insurance premiums and for hospitals themselves instead of them getting care right from the health center.”

Rep. Scott Perry sent ABC27 News a the following statement, saying these providers are crucial and he hopes the committees can figure out the funding:

“Community Health Centers are critical to rural and underserved areas, including many of the communities in our Fourth Congressional District. These providers are vital not only to many who otherwise would have no access to healthcare, but also are a common sense way to help reduce the cost to the individual, local hospitals and insurance providers; they’re a win-win. I’m anxious to see what the committees are able to resolve. We need to address this issue as soon as possible.”

For more information on the cliff and to make your voice heard go to pachc.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.