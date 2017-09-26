Not as hot as yesterday, but close to an official heat wave

We may see more clouds today than yesterday due to an east wind off the Atlantic Ocean, but we do not cool much. Highs today still reach the middle to upper 80s and plenty of humidity for this time of the year. This summer type of weather pattern holds for at least today and tomorrow as Hurricane Maria spins off the Atlantic coast.

The biggest impacts from Hurricane Maria will be felt along the North Carolina coast, specifically the Outer Banks with coastal flooding from rain and storm surge. Luckily for the Outer Banks a front is coming that will send Maria packing out to sea. But the next 24 hours will be rough for coastal North Carolina before Maria veers east. Locally, we will see some cloud cover extending out from the storm.

Cool weather returns in two separate waves. We start to see 70s for highs on Thursday and Friday behind Wednesday’s cold front. Another stronger push of cooler air then arrives for the weekend as highs drop to the 60s! Some showers will pass through late Friday into Saturday morning, however the chances for rain are small and the amount of rain does not appear to be much either.