New website allows easier access to crash reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have launched a website to make access to crash reports easier for people involved in accidents.

The website was launched this month to allow the public to search for and obtain reports of crashes that Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Only those involved in the crash, their attorney and their insurance company are legally able to obtain a copy of that report. The fee will remain $22, but people will now be able to pay that fee online.

“It’s a lot easier. We issue you an incident number at the scene so you can take that incident number and, after 15 days, you can access that crash report right online,” said Trooper Brent Miller. “It makes it a lot more convenient for people.”

In 2016, Pennsylvania State Police investigated 79,704 crashes.

