Livestrong: York YMCE Black Tie Gala

The Livestrong at the YMCA program is a free 12-week, researched-based program that supports cancer survivors in regaining physical, emotional, and spiritual strength.

The YMCA of York and York County will be hosting the Livestrong at the YMCA Black Tie Gala on Friday, October 13th to raise proceeds for the Livestrong at the YMCA program. The event will feature live music, as well as silent and live auctions.

People can purchase tickets for the gala by visiting their website YorkCoYMCA.org. For more information about the event, please call 717-812-0119.