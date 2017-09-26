Lebanon police ID man found dead after home invasion

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a man who died from an apparent shooting during a home invasion early Monday.

Joseph Blanco, 54, was found dead in a home at 750 Mifflin Street just before 4 a.m., city police said.

Officers dispatched to the home for a burglary in progress also found a 53-year-old woman who was apparently shot and another 53-year-old woman had been struck in the head by a blunt object. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have said the incident does not appear to be random and the residents were specifically targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Lebanon Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.