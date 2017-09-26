Lebanon man accused of assaulting woman, toddler

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lebanon County Prison on charges that he assaulted a toddler and a woman with a protection from abuse order against him.

Lebanon police responded around 10 p.m. Friday to the 500 block of North 8th Street for an incident involving 37-year-old Jeffrey Davis, a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl.

According to police, Davis, of Lebanon, is accused of grabbing the woman by her neck and squeezing, causing her to nearly lose consciousness.

Davis is also accused of grabbing the toddler by her throat and throwing her onto a bed.

Both victims were left with minor injuries.

Davis is behind bars in lieu of $150,000 bail on charges of false imprisonment, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, according to online court documents.

He was also charged with a protection from abuse order violation.

