Lebanon group seeks help shipping relief items to Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of Lebanon County residents is seeking help in collecting and shipping hurricane relief items to Puerto Rico.

“I was born and raised in Puerto Rico,” said Brenda Tejada of Lebanon. “I have lots of friends still at home. My Dad and my mom.”

With the help of here employer, The Performance Group, Tejada has organized an ongoing collection of donations at the company’s locations in Harrisburg and Lebanon County.

“Clothing, non-perishable food, water, diapers,” said Tejada. “They have no electricity there. People are cooking outdoors with what little food they have. They are taking showers in the river. They have nothing.”

The effort to collect relief items has been boosted by Tejada’s friend, Gaby Guezz, a Puerto Rico resident currently visiting with family in Lebanon. Guezz is a comedian with a large social media presence, touting nearly half-a-million followers on Facebook. His live videos promoting the relief efforts over the past several days have regularly drawn thousand of views. The outdoor garage bay, living room and a bedroom inside Guezz’s family’s home is currently filled with boxes packed with donated items.

While donations continue to pour in, the means for transporting them to Puerto Rico has fallen through. A deal with a shipping company that regularly travels to the island informed Guezz this weekend that they have had to freeze accepting relief items indefinitely. Tejada is hoping another company will provide help.

“What we’re trying to do is fill up a truck that they will donate, or have a company that will donate a truck or a shipment that this can go to Puerto Rico,” said Tejada. “The items are here. We need to get them there. We want to help our people.”

The groups is not currently set up to accept monetary donations, but physical donations of non-perishable food, bottled water, toiletries and other standard relief items can be dropped off at both the Lebanon County and Harrisburg offices of The Performance Group, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

Anyone who can assist with shipping the items to Puerto Rico can reach Tejada at the Lebanon County office, or send a message to Guezz on his Facebook page.