How does that sofa look in my house? Lowe’s app can show you

NEW YORK (AP) – Lowe’s will launch an app early next month that will use augmented reality to make it easier to envision what a piece of furniture will look like in your home or office.

The company said Monday that users of the app will be able to use smartphones to view digital images of furnishings at scale in whichever room they wish. The app will include the ability to rotate the images, or duplicate them.

An online catalog produced by The Mine, a Lowe’s company, will feature goods that can be digitally placed in rooms and, if desired, bought.