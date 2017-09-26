Harrisburg bar owners to meet with mayor after weekend shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s mayor and police chief are meeting with restaurant and bar owners on the city’s 2nd Street to discuss safety concerns after fights broke out and gunshots were fired over the weekend.

Two people were each shot in the leg after fights broke out around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning in the 200 block of North 2nd Street.

On Monday, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said he would be meeting with establishment owners on Tuesday and Thursday to come up with ideas to help prevent a situation like what happened over the weekend from happening again.

“I think it’s a very good idea to get together and discuss all the issues that are currently happening in downtown,” said Erik Sohadze, the co-owner of Capital Gastropub.

Sohadze hopes to see more police officers in the area on Friday and Saturday nights.

“We do need more, that’s for sure,” said Sohadze. “And I hope that the local police department can help us out with that. And again, we’re willing to support them as well and do as much as we can to make their jobs easier. Anything they want us to do, we’re ready to do that as well, to help them out.”

Neither victim from Sunday’s shooting was able to provide information on a shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

