Game board OKs 4 electronic devices for hunting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters will be able to use more electronic devices in the coming weeks.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday gave final approval to a measure that allows the use electronic decoys for hunting waterfowl and doves, electronically heated scent and lure dispensers, and electronic devices that distribute ozone gas for scent control.

The changes will take about six to eight weeks to become official.

It’s illegal to hunt with electronic devices in Pennsylvania unless they’re permitted by exception.