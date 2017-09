CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No one inside a South Middleton Township home when it was damaged by a two-alarm fire early Tuesday.

Officials said the fire in the 500 block of Zion Road was first reported by a passerby who noticed flames coming from the house around 8:20 a.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

A firefighter was evaluated by EMS for a minor knee injury.