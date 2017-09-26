One person dies in crash on South Bridge

Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash on Interstate 83 between Harrisburg and the West Shore is under investigation.

The crash happened on I-83 northbound in the area of mile marker 42 on the John Harris Bridge, which is locally known as the South Bridge. The interstate was closed northbound for about an hour.

One lane is currently open.

The crash, which was first reported shortly before 6 p.m., involved a dump truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan is deceased, according to state police.

1 thought on “One person dies in crash on South Bridge

