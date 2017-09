HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has closed part of Interstate 83 between Harrisburg and the West Shore.

The crash is on I-83 northbound in the area of mile post 43 on the John Harris Bridge, which is locally known as the South Bridge.

The roadway is closed northbound, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The rollover crash was first reported shortly before 6 p.m.

