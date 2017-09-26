Man dies in crash on Peters Mountain Road

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man person died and another person was taken to a hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Middle Paxton Township.

State police said a 2000 Chevrolet pickup crossed over the center line of Peters Mountain Road north of Mountain Road and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Passat around 12:45 p.m.

The 39-year-old driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

No passengers in either vehicle.

Peters Mountain Road was closed in both directions and traffic was detoured around the mountain until approximately 4 p.m.

