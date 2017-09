DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – One person died and another was taken to a hospital after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Middle Paxton Township.

State police said a 2000 Chevrolet pickup crossed over the center lane of Peters Mountain Road at Mountain Road and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Passat around 12:45 p.m.

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.

No other passengers in either vehicle.

Peters Mountain Road was closed in both directions and traffic was detoured around the mountain.