Dauphin County kids test holiday toys

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The toy industry’s toughest critics are hard at work this week.

Kindergarten students at the Goddard School in Hummelstown are testing toys, and their votes will help determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys in 2017.

“Some of the toys are really sensory-based, so they get to use their hands and fingers and use tactical skills to play with those toys,” school director Gina Esposito said. “Some of our toys are the newest toys on the market, they’re STEM-based. We actually have a toy in the classroom today that is a beginning coding activity, so it works on beginning computer skills.”

Children from infants to 6 years old will play with the toys. The teachers will observe and document how the toys rate among the judging criteria: interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.

The kids will play with the toys for the rest of the week then cast their votes. The Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys will be announced on Nov. 1.