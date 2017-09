YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in York.

It happened early Tuesday morning on the 100 blk of E. Philadelphia St., according to tweets from York City Fire.

Crews on scene of a working fire. 100 blk of E. Philadelphia St. pic.twitter.com/QduKD0RjFc — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) September 26, 2017

2nd alarm struck for working fire 100 block of E. Philadelphia St. — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) September 26, 2017

Crews still working. Heavy fire. E. Philadelphia St. pic.twitter.com/Ajw751J7sg — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) September 26, 2017

Roads closed downtown in area of 100 blk E. Philadelphia St. due to a structure fire. Avoid area if possible — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) September 26, 2017

At this time the cause is unknown.

No word if anyone was inside the building.