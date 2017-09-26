Couple pleads guilty to mistreating 4 dogs

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County couple has pleaded guilty to neglecting and mistreating four dogs that were seized from their home over the summer.

Reuben Esh and Mary Esh, of Gordonville, will pay fines and be prohibited from owning dogs, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said. Both pleaded guilty in district court on Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Reuben Esh pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and nine summary violations and will pay $950 in fines. Mary Esh pleaded guilty to nine summary violations and will pay $450 in fines.

Two English bulldogs, a black Labrador, and a Bichon Frise were seized in July. Investigators said the dogs had uncovered untreated wounds, injuries and infections, and poor living conditions.