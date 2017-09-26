Companies changing food expiration labels by 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Walmart, Nestle, Campbell Soup Co., Kellogg Co. and Unilever have agreed to change the language on sell by and use by dates on food packaging by 2020, according to The Associated Press.

Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, says the confusing labeling on packaging can lead to unnecessary food waste.

“We’re part of trying to avoid food waste,” Arthur said. “And we do believe there is a lot of confusion out there for the consumers. And we would like to see some clarity around that. If that helps to reduce food waste, that would be a good thing.”

The Central PA Food Bank works with grocery stores and donations to redistribute food between its sell by and use by dates.

Arthur says consumer goods companies have not streamlined the language used for food products.

“There are many different dates that are on products, and it really depends on the manufacturer, so even I don’t have a handle on all the descriptions,” Arthur said. “But mostly the dates are some version of sell-by date and use-by date or best-used-by date.”

“You want to stay away from anything that is past that use-by date. Sell-by dates and your best-by dates that’s your food quality. But it’s still perfectly fine,” Central PA Food Bank’s Director of Operations, Derick Fritchey said.

The larger companies have not yet released what the new labeling will look like.

