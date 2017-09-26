Celebrating Goose Day in the Juniata River Valley!

Goose Day in the Juniata River Valley has been celebrated for generations in Mifflin and Juniata Counties. In recent years, the Visitors Bureau has been building the holiday into something more than a plate of lucky goose on Sept. 29.

The holiday is fundamentally about eating goose. This year, you can get your lucky bird at 15 restaurants in Mifflin and Juniata Counties with some putting their own twist on serving goose. Soup, appetizers, pizza and pate are just a few of these new ideas.

Goose Day is on September 29, but the celebration will last from September 23 to October 1. Learn more in the video above!