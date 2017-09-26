Bill would extend statute of limitations for drug delivery deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to extend the statute of limitations when a drug delivery results in an overdose death.

State Rep. Harry Readshaw (D-Allegheny) said his measure, House Bill 1808, would expand the window of time to five years.

Under current law, prosecutors have two years to charge a person who provided a drug that led to a fatal overdose.

“Keeping that potential window open for a much longer timeframe gives police investigators and prosecutors more time to complete a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators are convicted and removed from the streets,” Readshaw said in a statement.

Readshaw said the statute of limitations was previously five years, but the timeframe was inadvertently affected by a change to another law.