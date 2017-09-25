Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested after police said they found cocaine, heroin, and other drugs during a traffic stop.

It happened Friday night in the 400 block of S. Prince Street.

Police say they pulled 42-year-old Javier Gomez after patrol officers witnessed him driving a Chrysler Town & Country erratically.

While the minivan was pulled over, officers reported seeing drugs in plain view. Police said they were forced to break the vehicle’s windows are Gomez refused to open them.

Following a search, police found 388 grams of cocaine, 260 grams of heroin, 85 grams of marijuana, 18 packets of suboxone, and 16 grams of methamphetamine. A Ruger semi-automatic handgun and a Charter Arms .38 revolver were also found in addition to drug paraphernalia and unidentified pills and powder.

Annie Roth, 27, Andrew Lundgren, 28, who were passengers inside the vehicle were also arrested.

Gomez, who is from Lancaster, is charged possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess firearms and related charges. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Roth, of Lancaster, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lundgren, of Lancaster, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on an outstanding.

