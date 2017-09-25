Torsella defends decision not to loan money to general fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s treasurer is defending his decision not to loan money to the general fund.

Joe Torsella spoke Monday at the PA Press Club luncheon.

He knows many people blame him for not approving a short-term loan so the state could pay its bill.

Torsella says with no funding plan in place, it wouldn’t be prudent and he still stands by that decision.

“We’re still looking at what we were concerned about back early in the summer, that there is an acknowledged gap in this budget,” Torsella said. “So from the point of view of prudence, we didn’t see it as a prudent investment on behalf of taxpayers we should make.”

Torsella did say he’s optimistic a budget deal would be done in the next couple weeks, but he did not give the reason for that optimism.

The state budget funding stalemate at the Capitol is nearly three months old.

