Strong Tower Associates: To Roth or Not to Roth!

The advisors at Strong Tower Associates understand each client is different. They know that no two individuals’ financial planning needs will be nearly same, which is why they create a plan focused toward your financial goals.

“Our financial planners take the time to create a tailored strategy based on your specific needs, goals, and circumstances. Leveraging their experience and expertise to deliver the best guidance and advice possible,” tells Ash Toumayants, Founder & President.

He’s teaching us about Roth IRA and whether or not they would make a good addition to your investment strategy!