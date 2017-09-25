Pomfret Group to put on annual Art, Music, and Wine Walk September 30

The first block of West Pomfret street will come to life with art displays, musical performances, comedy acts, craft beer, and food tastings on September 30, from noon until five P.M.

With nearly a dozen participating merchants/beer stops, interactive art installations up and down the, music by Sworn Virgins and Robin & Lou, comedy by Chris Varner, street artists, and a homebrew competition, there’s something for everyone.

Tickets for this event are $18 in advance, and can be purchased in person at Pat Craig Studios, Majorie’s Gems, Castlerigg Wine Shop, Artist Market of Pomfret, and online at www.mkt.com/the-pomfret-group, or via the “book now” button on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shoptheblockpa . Tickets can be purchased at the event information tent on the day of the walk for $20 [cash or credit accepted].

For more information, please contact Pat Craig at 717-245-0832.