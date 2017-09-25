1 dead, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting.

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police say a 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting early this morning.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 700 block of Mifflin Street.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the man. A 53-year-old woman was also found shot and another woman of the same age bleeding from the head. Both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the incident was not random and that the victims were targeted.

Others who were inside the home at the time of the shooting are now being questioned.

A suspect has not been identified but police say the person is a male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

