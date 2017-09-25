Police investigating deadly shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police say a 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting early this morning.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. to a report of a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Mifflin Street.

Upon arriving, officers say they also found a 53-year-old woman shot and another woman of the same age bleeding from the head. Both injuries are non-life threatening.

Police believe the incident was not random and the victims were specifically targeted. Others who were inside the home at the time of the shooting are now being questioned.

A suspect has not been identified but police say the person is a male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

