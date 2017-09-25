Police investigate threat to Red Land High School

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a heavy police presence at Red Land High School on Monday due to a threatening social media post.

According to the Fairview Township Police Department, an Instagram post seemed to communicate a threat toward the school.

Police identified the juvenile pictured in the post and spoke to the student and his parents prior to the start of the school day.

West Shore School District Superintendent Todd Stoltz released the following statement regarding the incident earlier in the day:

On Sunday, September 24, 2017, the administration and Fairview Township Police Department were alerted to a potential threat involving a Red Land student. Early this morning, administration was able to identify the student, and police officers were onsite to investigate the nature of the post to social media. As a result, the District determined it safe for classes to be held as scheduled at Red Land.

Today’s threat is an unfortunate reminder that we each must be ever vigilant in our preparedness for responding to suspicious or potentially dangerous incidents at school, work, home, etc. We must also increase our awareness to our surroundings, be observant, report any and all concerning behavior or events, and be prepared to take action, when necessary. I applaud and appreciate the students and parents that alerted the authorities and reported it to school staff. Providing a safe and positive environment is clearly a common priority, as it should be, which benefits from our collective efforts.

The District takes any threat to our security and the safety of our students, staff, and visitors very seriously. My thanks to everyone who has provided feedback and who have expressed their concerns on the importance of communication during events such as this. Should you, or your child, have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact us by email or call the school directly.

While officers remained at the school through the beginning of classes, police determined there was no credible threat toward the school.

