Police in Lebanon County attempting to locate teen

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County have taken to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating a teenager.

The North Londonderry Township Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Mallory Lachance.

She was last seen in the area of Park Drive and Fir Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday and was wearing a white t-shirt, royal blue athletic shorts and flip flops.

Lachance has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes and is about 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lachance’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Londonderry Township Police Department at 717-838-5276.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.