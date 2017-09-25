Police ID motorcyclist who died after crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash on Friday in Lancaster County.

According to Manheim Township police, the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the area of New Holland Avenue and Pleasure Road.

Dagan Robert Bailey, 23, of Lititz, was on his motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle, then struck two other vehicles.

Bailey was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

The roadway was shut down for about four hours while officers reconstructed the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

