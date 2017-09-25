PennDOT to install cable median barriers in 5 counties

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced on Monday it will be installing cable median barriers in Cumberland, Lancaster, Dauphin, Adams and Lebanon counties.

The purpose of these barriers is to prevent head-on collisions from drivers who cross the medians.

Over 181,000 feet of high-tension cable will be added to the following highways:

I-81 in Cumberland County from just east of U.S. 11 in Shippensburg to just north of Exit 37 for Newville and Route 233; and from Exit 61 for Route 944, Wertzville Road, to just south of Exit 65 for Marysville/Enola and U.S. 11/15,

I-81 in Dauphin County from just north of Exit 72 for Paxtonia/Linglestown and North Mountain Road to just south of Exit 80 for Grantville/Hershey and Route 743,

I-81 in Lebanon County from just north of Homestead Road to just south of the Exit 89 interchange with I-78,

U.S. 15 in Adams County from just north of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line to just north of Route 116,

Route 283 in Dauphin County from just east of Toll House Road to just west of Mill Road,

Route 283 in Lancaster County from just east of Clover Leaf Road to just west of Route 772, Mount Joy Road.

Mike Crochunis, a PennDOT spokesman, says the project should not expect heavy traffic in those areas. They say drivers may see left shoulder restrictions Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through early fall.

PennDOT says crews will break over the winter and continue work in the spring.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2019.

