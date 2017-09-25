Over 700 surrender during Safe Return program in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Law enforcement agencies say a recent effort to round up wanted people in Dauphin County was an overwhelming success.

According to the PA Board of Probation and Parole (PBPP), more than 700 people voluntarily surrendered during Operation Safe Return in Harrisburg.

From Sept. 21 to 23, those with an outstanding felony or misdemeanor warrant could go to the Zion Assembly of Harrisburg to settle their issues or pay up their fines and possibly avoid arrest.

Dozens of volunteers helped transform the church into a satellite courthouse complete with courtrooms and offices for the State Parole Board, sheriff, district attorney, judges and public defender.

Services for mental health and drug and alcohol abuse were also offered.

The PBPP says its planning Safe Return days in other parts of the state.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.