Near record warmth today, a very dry forecast ahead

Highs in the lower 90s yesterday with a lot more humidity made for a toasty day! We were six degrees shy of breaking the high temperature record, but still this stretch of warm weather dating back to the middle part of last week has been remarkable! We get at least one more day today of highs nearing 90° and plenty of sunshine. Humidity will also be higher today, making it feel more like the low to mid-90s.

Tonight continues the string of warm, muggy nights too. This means more valley fog should develop Tuesday morning. An easterly wind then sets up for the daytime hours tomorrow, and this likely spells the end to complete sunshine all day. More clouds and slightly cooler weather is in store as a result.

Hurricane Maria may brush by the Outer Banks and coastal areas of the Carolinas, but the storm does not pose much of a forecast concern for us. We will see some high clouds before the storm heads east into open waters late Wednesday. A cold front will be responsible for kicking Maria out to sea and some cooler air follows behind the front for us locally. Temperatures will fall first to the low 80s before a reinforcing cool shot of air arrives by the end of the week. Highs by next weekend could be as cool as the upper 60s!