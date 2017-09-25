Motorcyclist dies in Clarks Ferry Bridge crash

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 53-year-old woman died Sunday after police said she was tossed from her motorcycle during a crash.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the Clarks Ferry Bridge near Duncannon.

According to a police report, Dana Beatty, of Lewistown, was traveling eastbound on the bridge when she struck a concrete median and flew into oncoming traffic. Beatty, who police said was wearing a helmet, was then hit by a vehicle traveling westbound.

Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

