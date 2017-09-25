Midstate senator calls NFL anthem protests ‘anti-American’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican state Sen. Mike Regan says he will introduce a Senate resolution condemning the demonstrations that took place during Sunday’s NFL games.

Regan (R-Cumberland/York) called the actions of players who refused to stand for the national anthem “anti-American.” He also said players were “enabled and encouraged by team owners, general managers, and coaches.”

“It was not a harmless exercise of First Amendment rights,” said Regan in a press release Monday. “It was a deliberate, orchestrated effort to disrespect the anthem and flag of the United States of America, and it cannot go unrebuked.”

The Pennsylvania lawmaker did, however, praise Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, for being the only Steeler to come out of the locker room during the anthem.

Regan hopes an important point will be made with the passage of the resolution.

“Political dissent has manifested itself in acts of radical protest,” said Regan. “We as a state and nation should honor our great country and support and respect all that it stands for.”

