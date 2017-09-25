Man sent sexual messages to teen, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is out on bail after he was arrested for unlawful contact with a minor.

Chambersburg police on Friday filed charges against 31-year-old Daniel B. Shoap after an investigation stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 24.

According to police, Shoap sent sexual messages to a 16-year-old girl through the social media app Snapchat.

A release from police states Shoap met the girl through his employment at the Chambersburg YMCA.

According to court documents, Shoap is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Oct. 3 for charges of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

