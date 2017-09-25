Man arrested twice in same week

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police say a man was arrested after he tried to break into a home.

It happened Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of N. Pitt Street.

Police say 38-year-old Jesse Reed attempted to get inside through a window. When he was confronted by the owner of the home, Reed ran south and went into a parked vehicle.

A police officer who witnessed Reed go inside the vehicle took him into custody soon after.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Reed was once again arrested after officers witnessed him attempt to get rid of drug paraphernalia and a bag of a controlled substance.

Reed is facing a list of charges including, attempted theft, loitering and prowling, criminal mischief and public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.