Man arrested twice in same week

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police say a man was arrested after he tried to break into a home.

It happened Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of N. Pitt Street.

Police say 38-year-old Jesse Reed attempted to get inside through a window. When he was confronted by the owner of the home, Reed ran south and went into a parked vehicle.

A police officer who witnessed Reed go inside the vehicle took him into custody soon after.

In a separate incident on Saturday, Reed was once again arrested after officers witnessed him attempt to get rid of drug paraphernalia and a bag of a controlled substance.

Reed is facing a list of charges including, attempted theft, loitering and prowling, criminal mischief and public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison.

