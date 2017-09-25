Lancaster man to serve decade in prison for child sex abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been ordered to serve 4 to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2015.

Luis M. Torres-Rivera, 21, recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual assault.

Authorities say the sexual abuse took place in the summer of 2015 when the girl was 14. Torres-River made contact with the girl through Facebook.

Torres-Rivera’s sentence was in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Amber Czerniakowski and accepted by Judge Merrill Spahn Jr.

As part of his sentence, Torres-Rivera must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life and pay $1,000 restitution.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.