GoFundMe page started to help with search dog’s medical expenses

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Summit Search and Rescue is asking for donations to help cover surgery costs for one of its search dogs.

The nonprofit has created a GoFundMe page to raise $5,200. It’s what was spent to remove a tumor from the mouth of K9 Merit, a search and rescue dog who has served with the group for over a decade, assisting in hundreds of searches to find the missing and the wanted.

Summit Search and Rescue, which offers services at no cost, says the money will help keep its basic operating budget intact.

Donations can be made at the group’s GoFundMe page or mailed to Summit Search and Rescue at 3960 Lewisberry Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s