GoFundMe page started to help with search dog’s medical expenses

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Summit Search and Rescue is asking for donations to help cover surgery costs for one of its search dogs.

The nonprofit has created a GoFundMe page to raise $5,200. It’s what was spent to remove a tumor from the mouth of K9 Merit, a search and rescue dog who has served with the group for over a decade, assisting in hundreds of searches to find the missing and the wanted.

Summit Search and Rescue, which offers services at no cost, says the money will help keep its basic operating budget intact.

Donations can be made at the group’s GoFundMe page or mailed to Summit Search and Rescue at 3960 Lewisberry Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.

