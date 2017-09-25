Feel terrible? A tiny part of your body may be to blame

It’s a tiny, misunderstood gland that can cause big problems. The American Thyroid Association says up to 60 percent of people who have thyroid disease are unaware they have the condition. Staying undiagnosed could threaten fertility, your heart, and even your life.

Endocrinologist Dr. Rena DeArment joins Kendra Nichols, Dennis Owens, and Amanda St. Hilaire for the latest episode of On Deadline to talk about symptoms, why thyroid problems affect women more than men, and a new study showing a possible link between thyroid cancer and the 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear accident.

