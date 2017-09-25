Dauphin County to sue drug makers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County commissioners say they plan to take pharmaceutical companies who make and market addictive opioids to court.

Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick are expected to announce their plans Monday alongside treatment providers and families who have lost loved ones to overdoses. Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick will file the civil

The three-member board says it will the civil lawsuit and wants drug makers to pay for part of the cost of treatment and prevention for opioid abuse.

Last year in Dauphin County, a record 85 people lost their lives to opioid abuse. The costs related to treatment and prevention jumped 860%.

