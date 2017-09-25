Dauphin County Commissioners plan to sue pharmaceutical companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners are filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.

They say these companies hide the addictive nature of their drugs.

“Because of their greed, and some of their tactics, this has now become an epidemic. It has become an illness in our community, and not what it was intended to be, to be a help,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste.

The commissioners say the lawsuit will not cost tax payer money. If money is won, they say it will go toward drug abuse treatment and prevention programs.

The commissioners retained the Young, Ricchiuti, Caldwell & Heller, LLC to pursue the lawsuit. They say the lawsuit is in the very early stages and they hope more counties and states join them moving forward.

