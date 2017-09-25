Carlisle police seek answers about pistol-whipping

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating an overnight incident in which someone was reportedly struck with a gun.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the incident in the first block of North Hanover Street.

A victim reported she had been pistol-whipped.

The male suspect is described as being 6-foot-1 and was wearing a long-sleeved, blue shirt with white stripes and writing on the back. He was also wearing a black hat.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

