Burglary reported at Gettysburg golf course

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg are investigating after a golf course was the target of a burglary.

It happened Saturday night at the Links of Gettysburg in Mt. Pleasant Township.

According to a police report, two cigar boxes, which contained a total of $1,046, were stolen from a locked closet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.

