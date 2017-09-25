Berks Plastic Surgery: New and Exciting Cosmetic Treatments!

Dr. Reedy joined us to talk about some of the exciting new treatments he is sharing with his audience on social media.

Interest in non-surgical and non-invasive cosmetic treatments has increased dramatically, and that means Dr. Reedy fields a lot of questions from curious folks. To help demystify these new technologies, Dr. Reedy has been using Facebook Live, with much success, to teach folks about new treatments such as CoolSculpting and Microneedling.

Learn more above, or go online to www.berksplasticsurgery.com.